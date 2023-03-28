Walking Mountains Sustainable Film series’ latest entry explores environmental aspects of tourism

"The Last Tourist" paints the picture of our current world: modern travel, environmental degradation, wildlife decline, priced-out locals, as well as the possibility to improve these conditions right at our fingertips.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: What: " The Last Tourist" is hosted by Walking Mountains as part of the Sustainable Film Series

The Last Tourist" is hosted by Walking Mountains as part of the Sustainable Film Series When/Where: Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, Colorado

Tuesday, April 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Theater in Edwards, Colorado Cost: Free ($5 suggested donation)

Free ($5 suggested donation) For more information: elizabethb@walkingmountains.org -or- 970.827.9725

Eagle County hosts over a million visitors every year and tourism is central to our valley’s economy. However, as locals palpably feel, these visitors have impacts on everything from housing costs to carbon emissions and habitat disruption.

We are not alone in these impacts, and they aren’t inevitable parts of being a beautiful destination. Learn how sustainable tourism can be reached and the consequences of travel worldwide with “The Last Tourist,” April’s Sustainable Film, which will be screened at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Over the past few years, nine filmmakers embarked on a journey to 16 different countries where they learned the true cost of travel. “The Last Tourist” paints the picture of our current world: modern travel, environmental degradation, wildlife decline, priced-out locals, as well as the possibility to improve these conditions right at our fingertips.

The filmmakers dive deep into the environmental and social impacts of tourism in each country they visit. They show us how influxes of tourists are detrimental to plant, animal, and human life; but also offer an opportunity to uncover the beauty of our world and drive people to desire positive change. In this film, we hear from the voices in the shadows of modern travelers to see what is really happening behind instant online bookings and flights. In doing so, we learn how we can modify the way we visit and interact with our world in order to save it.

The Sustainable Film Series is a Walking Mountains Science Center program that aims to encourage community dialogue about pressing issues that need awareness. Join the conversation on how tourism worldwide, and locally, can better protect local communities and ecosystems.

To view the entire line-up of the Sustainable Film Series, visit walkingmountains.org/films and for more information about this film, see TheLastTouristFilm.com/about/ .