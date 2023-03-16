Walking Mountains to host The Science Behind Long Lasting Gear

Participants at Walking Mountains' workshop will have the opportunity to learn from the gear repair experts at Fjällräven, participate in hands-on clothing repair, and connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts.

Courtesy photo

Walking Mountains Science Center is hosting an interactive workshop on Wednesday, March 22, at 6:30 p.m. to explore The Science Behind Long Lasting Gear. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the center’s main campus at 318 Walking Mountains Lane in Avon. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from the gear repair experts at Fjällräven, participate in hands-on clothing repair, and connect with fellow outdoor enthusiasts.

“We hope that this event will inspire people to think more about the durability and sustainability of the clothing they use for outdoor activities,” said Riley Gaines, the community science and hiking coordinator at Walking Mountains Science Center. “It’s a great opportunity for anyone who loves the outdoors and wants to learn how to make their clothing and gear withstand the test of time.”

At this hands-on workshop, experts from Fjällräven will share the latest innovations in materials science and engineering that are extending the lifespan of outdoor clothing. Plus, participants will learn how to repair and extend the life of their own clothing. The event will cover basic repair methods to fix holes, tears, and worn areas. All participants are encouraged to bring clothing items to be mended.

To register for the event, visit the Walking Mountains Science Center website at Walkingmountains.org . The fee is $5/clothing item to cover the cost of mending materials. For more information about The Science Behind Long Lasting Gear event, visit the Walking Mountains Science Center website or contact them at (970) 827-9725.

“Our ultimate goal is for participants to learn ways that they can help reduce the amount of clothing waste that ends up in landfills,” said Gaines.