Walmart teaming with Denver’s Guild Education to offer path to bachelor’s, associate degrees to 1.4 million U.S. employees

When the country's largest employer decided it was time to launch a benefit program that gives more members of its huge staff pool a shot at a college degree, it looked to a Denver company for help.

Walmart announced Wednesday that all 1.4 million of its U.S. store associates are eligible for a new program that for a $1-per-day contribution will give them the opportunity to pursue bachelor's and associate degrees from a trio of accredited schools: The University of Florida, Brandman University in Southern California and Nebraska's Bellevue University. As long as employees have completed their initial training, been with the company for 90 days and can contribute that buck per day, Walmart will pay for all tuition, books and fees not covered by financial aid, according to a program announcement made Wednesday morning.

The program was constructed in partnership with Denver-based technology/education firm Guild Education and grants Walmart staffers who sign up access to Guild coaches that will walk them through high school completion, applications and other elements of being working students.

