Want to win land in Colorado?

For the price of a $75 raffle ticket, you could own land in the Colorado Rockies. The St. Vincent Hospital Foundation is once again raffling off land to raise money to support rural health care services at the new St. Vincent Health facility in Leadville.

The land is .46 of an acre, in a wooded lot in the Pan Ark subdivision, near the village of Twin Lakes and about a 20-minute drive from Leadville. The parcel is centrally located and offers world-class outdoor recreational opportunities and activities year round.

Don’t need land? New this year, the raffle winner can opt for $10,000 in cash.

“This is the third year we’ve held this raffle to benefit St. Vincent Health in Leadville,” said Steve Mercado, director of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation.

“It is important to provide critical care and specialty services for this area and therefore attract surgeons, physicians and specialists to Lake County,” Mercado said.

The 26,500-square-foot St. Vincent Health hospital is under construction now, on the acreage adjacent to the current hospital. The new facility is set to open later this summer and will replace the current building that was constructed in 1958.

The city of Leadville is also seeing an influx of growth with a new school being built and many new houses going up.

“We’re seeing a lot of young families coming to town or if you’re retired like my wife and I, you want to come up to the mountains,” said Bob Smith, board chairman of the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation.

“Our ticket holders give to a good cause and have the potential of getting a piece of land or $10,000 cash. It is a win, win,” Smith said.

Raffle tickets must be purchased at coloradolandrush.com . The prices are $75 for one ticket, $195 for three tickets and $300 for five tickets. The drawing will be held on June 24 at 6 p.m. and ticket holders need not be present to win.