Wanted felons arrested in routine Eagle County traffic stops

Two wanted felons were identified and arrested last month through routine traffic stops conducted along I-70 by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

The two men were wanted on felony charges of assault and sexual assault before they were caught speeding on I-70, according to a recent press release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Millan Ramirez, 45, of Arizona, was wanted on felony aggravated assault charges for kidnapping and armed robbery when he was caught speeding near Vail on May 26.

Jesus Millan Ramirez, 45, of Arizona, was wanted on felony aggravated assault charges for kidnapping and armed robbery when he was caught speeding near Vail on Wednesday, May 26.

Special to the Daily

Local police arrested Ramirez on an extraditable warrant out of Arizona, meaning he will be turned over to his home state. His bond had been set at $250,000, according to the release.

Jose Mejia Suaza, 32, also from Arizona, was wanted for felony sexual assault charges on an extraditable warrant out of Kansas. His bond had been set at $150,000.

Jose Mejia Suaza, a 32-year-old Arizona resident, was wanted for felony sexual assault charges when he was located in a routine traffic stop near Eagle on Wednesday, May 19.

Special to the Daily

Suaza was a passenger in a car caught speeding on I-70 near Eagle on May 19. He was arrested and extradited back to Kansas, according to the release.

The Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team, the team that runs routine traffic patrol along I-70, was responsible for locating these suspects, according to the release.

GRANITE is a drug task force made up of police officers and detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

Anyone with information about these two men are encouraged to call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com or through the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.

Residents whose tips lead to the arrest and indictment of a suspect could receive a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers, according to the release.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com