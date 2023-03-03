Wanted Gypsum man convicted of sex crimes taken into custody in California

Cristian Madrid Sandoval was wanted since November when he dodged his sentence for internet exploitation of a child and unlawful sexual conduct.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy photo

U.S. Marshals took Cristian Madrid Sandoval, 23, of Gypsum, into custody on Thursday, March 2, in California, after Madrid Sandoval dodged his Eagle County sentencing in November following his conviction for several charges related to sexual assault in late 2022.

In November, Madrid Sandoval pled guilty to a felony charge of internet exploitation of a child and unlawful sexual conduct.

“He has a protection order stipulating he stay away from anywhere children might be,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post announcing Madrid Sandoval’s arrest.

While he has failed to show for his sentence, Sandoval faces a new felony charge for failure to register as a sex offender.

Madrid Sandoval will be extradited back to Eagle County to face sentencing for his charges. Upon his return, Madrid Sandoval will begin the new process of his charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Currently, no court dates are set for Sandoval in Eagle County.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We sincerely appreciate the teamwork across state lines to make sure Sandoval will serve his full sentence,” the Facebook post read.