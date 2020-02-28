WATCH: 3-year-old local tries snowboarding at Burton Riglet Park in Vail

Check out 3-year-old Winnie Swonger, of Vail, at the Burton Riglet Park during the Burton US Open. The Riglet Park is for kids ages 3 to 6 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Golden Peak.

The Vail Daily's Tricia Swenson contributed to this video.