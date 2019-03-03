WATCH: Avalanche rips through Ten Mile Canyon near Interstate 70

A man traveling through Colorado's Rocky Mountains on Sunday morning captured a powerful natural event on his smartphone.

Driving to Glenwood Springs for a vehicle recovery, Brandon Ciullo was on Interstate 70 when he saw an avalanche rip through Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

The interstate remained open after the nearby avalanche.

The Colorado Department of Transportation was doing some avalanche-mitigation work along the I-70 corridor on Sunday, but the agency was not aware of any avalanche-related injuries or closures, a department spokesperson said.

However, I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel was closed Sunday as a safety precaution.

The heavy snowfall prompted the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to issue an avalanche warning for the northern and central mountains effective into Monday morning. For a detailed avalanche forecast, go to Colorado.gov/avalanche.

Recommended Stories For You

Posted by Brandon Ciullo on Sunday, March 3, 2019

With heavy snowfall throughout the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning for the northern and central mountains.