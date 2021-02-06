 WATCH: Beaver Creek has received 30 inches in the past week (On the Hill) | VailDaily.com
WATCH: Beaver Creek has received 30 inches in the past week (On the Hill)

Ross Leonhart
  

All eyes on Grouse

The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys an early Saturday morning run through Stickline at Beaver Creek, which reported another 7 inches in the past 24 hours. All eyes are on Grouse Mountain Saturday, awaiting its opening for the season.

