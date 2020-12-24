WATCH: Catch some Christmas Eve morning turns at Beaver Creek In a Facebook Live video, the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart makes some Christmas Eve turns at Beaver Creek on Thursday morning as the sun rises.

On the Hill: Rose Bowl opens for the season at Beaver Creek with piles of powder Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart spent the morning in Rose Bowl, which opened for the season Saturday at Beaver Creek. He is joined by Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer. Larkspur is also set to…

On the Hill: Snow falling at Beaver Creek heading into the weekend Beaver Creek Mountain is preparing for more terrain openings ahead of Christmas as the season's snow total continues to pile up. The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a ride down Friday morning.