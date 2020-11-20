WATCH: Catching up with the first-chair crew at Gondola One | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

WATCH: Catching up with the first-chair crew at Gondola One

WATCH: Catching up with the first-chair crew at Gondola One

News News |

Ross Leonhart
  

The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson was LIVE at Gondola One for Vail Mountain’s Opening Day! Learn about terrain and dining options, acreage and more.

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Trending - News
See more