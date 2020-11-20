WATCH: Catching up with the first-chair crew at Gondola One The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson was LIVE at Gondola One for Vail Mountain’s Opening Day! Learn about terrain and dining options, acreage and more.

WATCH: Previewing the 2020-21 season with Vail Resorts officials The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson reported LIVE on Friday from Vail Mountain for Opening Day speaking with John Plack, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek about the terrain options and new reservations system.

WATCH: Vail, Beaver Creek are ready for winter, are you? The Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart is gearing up for another season of On the Hill, bringing you condition reports from Vail and Beaver Creek along with John LaConte.

VIDEO: Deep snow at Wolf Creek ski area WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte visits Wolf Creek ski area during a snowstorm on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.