WATCH: Colorado Governor Jared Polis announces statewide Stay at Home order

Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday announced a temporary Stay at Home Order for Colorado starting Thursday and lasting through April 11.

Critical businesses are exempt from the executive order. Critical businesses include:

• Health care operations.

• Critical Infrastructure, including utilities, fuel supply and transmission, public water, telecommunications, transportation, hotels, organizations that provide for disadvantaged people, and food supply chain.

• Critical Manufacturing, including food, beverages, chemicals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, agriculture.

• Critical Retail, including grocery stores, liquor stores, farms, gas stations, restaurants and bars for takeout, marijuana dispensaries but only for medical or curbside delivery, hardware stores.

• Critical Services, including trash and recycling, mail, shipping, laundromats, child care, building cleaning and maintenance, auto supply and repair, warehouses/distribution, funeral homes, crematoriums, cemeteries, animal shelters and rescues.

• News Media.

• Financial Institutions.

• Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations.

• Construction.

• Defense.

• Public Safety Services like law enforcement, fire prevention and response, EMTs, security, disinfection, cleaning, building code enforcement, snow removal, auto repair.

• Vendors that Provide Critical Services or Products including logistics, child care, tech support, or contractors with critical government services.

• Critical Government Functions.