WATCH: Colorado Governor Jared Polis gives update on coronavirus response

Coronavirus Webinar, March 19, 2020 Swift Communications newspapers across the Mountain West partnered to host a webinar answering commonly asked questions about coronavirus on Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Mountain Time/1 p.m. Pacific Time. The webinar featured Glen Mays,...

VIDEO: Uphill at own risk at Vail, mountain closed for the season Video won’t play? Click here: https://youtu.be/j3Yi2KGI1hQ WATCH: Vail Daily reporter John LaConte snowboards Vail Mountain on March 17, 2020, following the announcement that Vail will be closed the rest of the season. LaConte is riding...

375 Mill Creek Circle offers the best of all worlds There are only 14 true ski-in, ski-out properties in Vail, and this one's for sale.

Habitat for Humanity virtually raises money Much to Celebrate, More to Build. This motto still rings true for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley despite the coronavirus. Habitat for Humanity’s local chapter was about to celebrate 25 years of serving Eagle and...