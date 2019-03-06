WATCH: Controlled avalanche closes I-70 with 8 to 15 feet of snow covering road

A controlled avalanche at Mt. Bethel this morning has I-70 closed for the next several hours with eight feet of snow covering the eastbound lane, and 15 feet covering the westbound lane.

A video captured by Travis Gilbertson of Georgetown shows the giant plume of snow pummeling down the Bethel slide path into the roadway.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center captured a blurry, yet powerful video of the slide impacting the road.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center also captured video from a helicopter of the controlled avalanche along the Disney slide path above Berthoud Pass on US 40. Berthoud Pass was closed for much of the morning, but has since partially reopened with alternating traffic allowing slow movement through US 40.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, no injuries or cars stuck in either avalanche were reported. With closures on I-70 both east and west of the county, and Loveland Pass currently closed, CDOT is advising drivers looking to get into Summit County or back to Front Range to utilize CO 9 to Fairplay, and US 285 into the Denver Metro area.