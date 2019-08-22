WATCH: David Lesh snowmobiling in Mount Massive Wilderness

Video of snowmobiler David Lesh riding past mountain goats and claiming to be on Mount Massive in the Mount Massive Wilderness area in Colorado.

“Just snowmobiled to the top of Mount Massive,” he says in the video.

Lesh has also been accused of snowmobiling in the Hunter-Fryingpan Wilderness after witnesses saw him riding a snowmobile near there on July 3. The U.S. Forest Service is investigating the incident. The U.S. Forest Service says the minimum fine for riding snowmobiles in wilderness is $525; “however, violations are punishable by fines of up to $5,000, six months in jail and the forfeiture of snowmobiles and other items involved,” according to the forest service.

Lesh crash landed a plane in the Pacific Ocean, 4 miles off the coast of California in Half Moon Bay, on Tuesday. He and his passenger were uninjured. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.