WATCH: Eagle locals come across bear near homes, trash cans late at night
This video was taken Wednesday night by Veronica Beldgodere Borri outside of a home on Whiting Road in Eagle, in the lower Kaibab neighborhood. The video was captured at about 10:30 p.m. and the bear was reported to have been eating out of the trash. Comments on the original post cited another bear in the neighborhood as well.
Wildlife officials are reminding the community to be bear aware, including not leaving trash outside and using bear-proof trash cans.
