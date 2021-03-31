WATCH: Eagle River Fire Protection District crews rescue dog that fell through ice at Freedom Park

On Thursday, March 18, Eagle River Fire Protection District crews were able to safely rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice at the lake at Freedom Park in Edwards.

“Crews were able to safely rescue ’Willy,’ amid cheers from onlookers who did the right thing by staying on shore and waiting for the professionals to arrive,” the Eagle River Fire Protection District said in its social media post.

Here’s another look from a different angle:

