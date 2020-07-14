WATCH: Check out the 13 dog houses up for auction with proceeds going to charity at this year’s Home for Hounds event
Get Fido a new pad! The town of Avon’s Home for Hounds event, presented by the Vail Board of Realtors, give your pooch an opportunity to have a stylish home while helping out local charities.
Thirteen dog houses are on display on Avon’s Main Street Mall – Possibility Plaza and these homes would love to find a dog to shelter. The dog houses have been locally crafted by area businesses, individuals and families and each have unique qualities like outdoor decks, solar panels and custom-fabricated dog bone chimney. and pillars.
Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Eagle Valley Humane Society and the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation, which provides financial assistance to locals in need. Vote for your favorite dog hours or bid on one before this event ends on July 23. For more information, visit homeforhounds.org.
