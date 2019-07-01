WATCH: Ken Hoeve reports from the Eagle River in as high flows hit the area
Ken Hoeve Special to the Daily
Ken Hoeve checks in out the Eagle River as flows creep back up into the danger zone. Flooding hit various areas across Eagle County during the morning of Monday, July 1.
Creek in Red Cliff floods; officials, volunteers rush to fill sandbags
A combination of evening rain and an early summer warm spell prompted Turkey Creek in Red Cliff to crest its banks Sunday evening into Monday morning.