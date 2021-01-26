WATCH: Light flurries falling at Beaver Creek as Grouse Mountain opening awaits (On the Hill)
The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a nice, long run at Beaver Creek on Tuesday with light snow falling. Beaver Creek has 22 of 23 lifts operating, as Grouse Mountain awaits more snow coverage before opening.
To see the video of 20-month-old Les Streeter learning to ski at Beaver Creek, click here.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User