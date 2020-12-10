WATCH: Magic of Lights Vail open for the winter
On Thursday, Dec. 10, Vail Mayor Dave Chapin plugged in the Magic of Lights Vail, officially kicking off the 500,000-light holiday display in the town’s Ford Park and Betty Ford Alpine Garden. Presented by Vail Valley Foundation Events and Fun Guys Events, the Magic of Lights Vail will be open nightly, with advanced tickets required.
