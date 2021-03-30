 WATCH: March 30, a 7-inch spring powder day at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com
WATCH: March 30, a 7-inch spring powder day at Beaver Creek

Ross Leonhart
  

The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a late-season powder day at Beaver Creek on Tuesday morning, with another 7 inches reported to cap off a solid March.

Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.

