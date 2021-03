The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys some fresh snow Sunday morning at Beaver Creek while recording a top-to-bottom run live on the Vail Daily’s Facebook page. Both Vail and Beaver Creek reported 5 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours Sunday morning.

