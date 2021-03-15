WATCH: On the Hill live from Vail Mountain on Monday morning
The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart provided a live report on the Vail Daily’s Facebook page from Vail Mountain the Monday morning after a weekend storm. Vail reported 3 inches of new snow Monday morning as the snow continues to fall to start off the week.
