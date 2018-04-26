Watch your paychecks: Colorado employers are pushing higher health care costs to workers, report says

A new report released this week reveals that the cost of health insurance for employers in Colorado is increasing faster than the national average — and that employers are often pushing that added cost onto their workers.

Meanwhile, an annual study released last year found, for the first time in its history, that the percentage of Coloradans covered by an employer-based plan had dropped below 50 percent. Taken together, the two reports paint a worrisome picture for employer-based insurance, the workhorse of Colorado's health coverage system.

People who get health insurance through their work generally haven't had to deal with the extreme price increases that people who buy insurance themselves have. But the new reports show they are still being squeezed — just more slowly — as employers grapple with constantly changing insurance rules and rates.

Read the full article from The Denver Post.