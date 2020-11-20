WATCH: Previewing the 2020-21 season with Vail Resorts officials
WATCH: Previewing the 2020-21 season with Vail Resorts officials
The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson reported LIVE on Friday from Vail Mountain for Opening Day speaking with John Plack, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek about the terrain options and new reservations system.
Can the Vail Valley save its ski season?
The current state of COVID-19 infections in Eagle County and Colorado is dire. Cutting that infection rate is key to saving the coming ski season.