WATCH: Pro Snowboarder Julia Marino speaks to Tricia Swenson about this year’s Slopestyle course | VailDaily.com

WATCH: Pro Snowboarder Julia Marino speaks to Tricia Swenson about this year’s Slopestyle course

News | February 27, 2020

We are LIVE at the Burton US Open with pro snowboarder Julia Marino getting the scoop on this week’s event. #burtonusopen.

Posted by Vail Daily on Thursday, February 27, 2020
Burton US Open
See more