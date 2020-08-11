WATCH: Rafter captures start of Grizzly Creek Fire on video

On Monday, the Grizzly Creek Fire broke out along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the median between the eastbound lanes and the elevated westbound lanes at mile marker 120, near the Grizzly Creek Rest and Recreation area.

Breezie Davis submitted these video clips, captured from a raft floating by the fire as it quickly grew. Watch just how fast a wildfire can take off: