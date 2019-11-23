WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, the second early opening in 2 years
Beaver Creek opens for the season with over 70 acres, 15 inches in the past three days
VIDEO: Vail Daily on-snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from Beaver Creek on Saturday, its Opening Day of the 2019-20 season. The annual cookie competition will take place on Wednesday, the originally planned opening for the mountain. Soon, the annual tree lighting ceremony will help set the mood for the holidays, and Birds of Prey World Cup racing will return to Beaver Creek Dec. 5-8.
Talk about perfect timing. Beaver Creek Resort made the big announcement earlier in the week that it would open Saturday, four days ahead of schedule, and then the flakes started flying.