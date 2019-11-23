WATCH: Scenes from Beaver Creek’s Opening Day, the second early opening in 2 years

VIDEO: Vail Daily on-snow correspondent Ross Leonhart reports from Beaver Creek on Saturday, its Opening Day of the 2019-20 season. The annual cookie competition will take place on Wednesday, the originally planned opening for the mountain. Soon, the annual tree lighting ceremony will help set the mood for the holidays, and Birds of Prey World Cup racing will return to Beaver Creek Dec. 5-8.

