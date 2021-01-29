 WATCH: Scenic ride out to Blue Sky Basin at Vail Mountain (On the Hill) | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

WATCH: Scenic ride out to Blue Sky Basin at Vail Mountain (On the Hill)

News News |

Ross Leonhart
  

The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a nice, long cruise out to Blue Sky Basin on Friday, Jan. 29, at Vail Mountain. There’s snow in the forecast to close out January this weekend, and a chance of snow next week as well to kick off February.

Editor’s note: Yes, I know I forgot to buckle my helmet. My mistake, — Ross.

Support Local Journalism

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User