WATCH: Scenic ride out to Blue Sky Basin at Vail Mountain (On the Hill)
The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a nice, long cruise out to Blue Sky Basin on Friday, Jan. 29, at Vail Mountain. There’s snow in the forecast to close out January this weekend, and a chance of snow next week as well to kick off February.
Editor’s note: Yes, I know I forgot to buckle my helmet. My mistake, — Ross.
