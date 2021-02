WATCH: Snowboarder helps young skier get back on his feet on Beaver Creek powder day "It's just the code, even on powder days," the snowboarder, the Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart, said after enjoying Saturday morning at Beaver Creek.

WATCH: Beaver Creek’s Grouse Mountain looking good after 30-plus inches this month The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys some powdery turns Saturday morning at Beaver Creek’s Grouse Mountain — which opened for the season on Monday. The Beav’ reported 7 inches of new snow Saturday morning to…

Altus Vail provides new opportunities for those seeking homes in Vail Village Construction is well underway and Altus Vail residents can expect to move in during the spring of 2021.

WATCH: “What are those?” — Testing out Snowfeet at Beaver Creek If you’ve ever seen someone coming down the mountain or walking through a lift line in Snowfeet, the first question that naturally comes to mind is: “What are those?”