WATCH: Snowboarding Keystone on Opening Day 2020

Keystone is open for the 2020/21 season. Follow Vail Daily reporter John LaConte as he takes his first lap of the season.

Keystone plans to start with 60 acres, accessed via the River Run Gondola, Summit Express and Montezuma Express lifts, according to a press release. Open trails include Schoolmarm, Silverspoon, Last Chance, Jaybird, Dercum’s Dash, lower River Run and Endeavor.

When fully open, Keystone has more than 3,000 skiable acres.

In addition to the opening of their first of 34 ski resorts in North America with Keystone, Vail Resorts will also open the full reservation system for all other mountains on Friday, as well, offering guests seven priority reservations which can be used for any days throughout the season.