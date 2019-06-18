WATCH: Swamp monsters in Vail
Vail Daily reporter John LaConte caught up with a group of protestors from Sierra Club, Environment Colorado and Wilderness Workshop, who visited Vail recently to protest Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. Bernhardt was in town to speak at the Western Governors’ Association meeting in Vail.
