WATCH: Vail Christmas Trail ON THE HILL 12/23/20

https://youtu.be/Ok4bDRvQl7s
Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart spent the morning in Rose Bowl, which opened for the season Saturday at Beaver Creek. He is joined by Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer. Larkspur is also set to…
Beaver Creek Mountain is preparing for more terrain openings ahead of Christmas as the season's snow total continues to pile up. The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a ride down Friday morning.
The Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart takes a live on-mountain run at Beaver Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 16. With more snow in the forecast, skiers and snowboarders can look forward to more terrain openings during the…
On Thursday, Dec. 10, Vail Mayor Dave Chapin plugged in the Magic of Lights Vail, officially kicking off the 500,000-light holiday display in the town’s Ford Park and Betty Ford Alpine Garden. Presented by Vail…