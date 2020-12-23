WATCH: Vail Christmas Trail ON THE HILL 12/23/20

On the Hill: Rose Bowl opens for the season at Beaver Creek with piles of powder Vail Daily Assistant Editor Ross Leonhart spent the morning in Rose Bowl, which opened for the season Saturday at Beaver Creek. He is joined by Vail Daily Publisher Mark Wurzer. Larkspur is also set to…

On the Hill: Snow falling at Beaver Creek heading into the weekend Beaver Creek Mountain is preparing for more terrain openings ahead of Christmas as the season's snow total continues to pile up. The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys a ride down Friday morning.

WATCH: Finding fresh snow at Beaver Creek, talking ’13’ inches at Vail & the season ahead The Vail Daily's Ross Leonhart takes a live on-mountain run at Beaver Creek on Wednesday, Dec. 16. With more snow in the forecast, skiers and snowboarders can look forward to more terrain openings during the…