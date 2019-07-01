WB I-70 reopens in Vail following closure due to rock slide danger
12:22 p.m. I-70 WB has reopened in Vail
—–
11:05 a.m. Active rock slide danger in Dowd Junction has closed I-70 in Vail in the westbound direction.
Motorists are advised to exit at mile marker 180 in East Vail, if possible, and head west to Vail Parking Structure and the Vail Welcome Center, where updates will be made available.
“I’ll get a text as soon as it reopens,” said Welcome Center attendant Mark Christie.
