‘We are already in monsoon season’: Significant rains unlikely to fall on Spring Creek Fire, expert predicts

Fire officials converse while smoke from the Spring Creek Fire rises in Parachute.

UCR/Courtesy photo

The Spring Creek Fire, which first began five miles southwest of Parachute on June 24, continues to pose a challenge for firefighting teams.

Consuming 3,286 acres of land, efforts to contain the blaze continue to improve, with containment reaching 50%, according to a news release from the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team Two (RMA CIMT2).

A total of 480 personnel working to improve containment and ensure a smooth transition in leadership, RMA CIMT2 is collaborating closely with the local Type 3 team to ensure a successful exchange of command, marking progress in suppressing the fire. The Type 3 team is set to take over command Wednesday morning.

Weather conditions pose an ongoing challenge, with high temperatures, low humidity and winds predicted to reach approximately 20 mph throughout the next few days.

As a lack of rain continues to leave Western Slope mountains dry and susceptible to fire, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dennis Phillips said to expect rain, but not much this summer season.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“The problem is we are already in monsoon season,” Phillips said. “We will see some moisture make its way up here at times through the next few months but when it’s all said and done, this will be one of the weaker seasons that we have had in the last several years.”

A monsoon season that has been “delayed a few weeks,” not all hope is lost for those looking for some moisture in Garfield County.

“There will be a monsoon, it’s just going to be a matter of how strong it will be,” Phillips said.

While the timing and strength of rainfall in Garfield County remain uncertain, the dry-vegetation state of Garfield County sets the stage for more wildfires to come knocking on its door.

As personnel continue to try and extinguish the Spring Creek Fire, residents are advised to exercise caution and be mindful of increased fire traffic on Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road, which are open to restricted traffic only.

For public safety and to support firefighting efforts, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service have issued closure orders for public lands in the affected area.

This story is from PostIndependent.com.