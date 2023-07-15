‘We didn’t think he would make it’: Family credits first responders with life-saving rescue of their 14-year-old

Will Delorey remains in the hospital after suffering serious injuries while riding a four wheeler.

Ed Delorey/Courtesy photo

“The first responders that saved my son gave us hope on the worst day of our lives,” said Ed Delorey, father of Will Delorey. “We thought he was either not going to stay alive, or that his brain wasn’t going to work.”

On Tuesday, Will, 14, who was in Colorado from South Carolina to visit family, sustained major injuries after falling 100 feet while riding four-wheelers with his grandfather and brother on Forest Service Road 311, near Dumont Lake on Rabbit Ears Pass. Routt County Search and Rescue, Classic Air Medical, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife all came to the rescue.

Ed said that he believes his son may have hit a rock that sent him tumbling down the ravine while riding his four-wheeler. He was wearing a helmet that protected his face, yet still badly fractured many facial bones on the left side.

The family still awaits a date to get Will back into an operating room because the fractures on the left side of his face require surgery too.

His father explained that the accident also caused some lacerations and contusions to Will’s spleen and pancreas.

“It’s just going to be a long, slow road to recovery,” Ed said.

Ed, who did not go four-wheeling with Will that day but was nearby the site, said that first responders pacified his fears that his son would die from the minute they arrived on the scene.

He said rescuers arrived at the remote accident site an hour after the emergency call was made. Shortly thereafter, Will was in a helicopter headed to Denver.

Will Delorey lays in his hospital bed. Ed Delorey/Courtesy photo

“It was clear from the moment that these first responders arrived that they were well-trained,” Ed said. hey connected him to an IV right away and immediately began asking all the right questions.”

Ed said the family will be forever grateful to the people who responded to the accident.

“Donate to Routt County Search and Rescue and the local fire departments so they can continue to do life-saving work.”

This story is from SteamboatPilot.com .