We have a world-class utility in Holy Cross Energy; let’s keep it that way (letter)

We are incredibly blessed in this valley to have reliable, affordable, safe and increasingly clean electricity service. This does not happen by accident.

Our local electrical co-op, Holy Cross Energy, led by the current Board of Directors, is doing incredible work supporting the energy needs of our communities. Kristen Bertuglia and Adam Palmer are important members of a board that attracted and hired a new CEO, Bryan Hannegan.

They've implemented on-bill financing, strong money-saving rebates and programs to help reduce bills for low-income families. They've increased the clean and renewable energy portion of our electricity mix to 39 percent without raising rates, and plan to install two additional 5-megawatt solar facilities by the end of 2018.

We have a world-class utility in our community — let's keep it that way and re-elect Adam and Kristen. Keep an eye out for your ballots in the mail in the coming week!

Brian Rodine

