We in the U.S. need to be aware of fascism’s early warning signs (letter)
February 13, 2018
What are fascism's early signs?
Due to its relevance to America today, a Jewish friend in her late 80's just shared a poster from the United States Holocaust Museum. Here is what it says and why it should give us pause:
EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF FASCISM
• Powerful and continuing nationalism
• Disdain for human rights.
• Identification of enemies as a unifying cause.
• Supremacy of the military.
• Rampant sexism.
• Controlled mass media.
• Obsession with national security.
• Religion and government intertwined.
• Corporate power protected.
• Labor power suppressed.
• Disdain for intellectuals and the arts.
• Obsession with crime and punishment.
• Rampant cronyism and corruption.
• Fraudulent elections.
Liz Gauthier
Eagle