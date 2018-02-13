We in the U.S. need to be aware of fascism’s early warning signs (letter)

What are fascism's early signs?

Due to its relevance to America today, a Jewish friend in her late 80's just shared a poster from the United States Holocaust Museum. Here is what it says and why it should give us pause:

EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF FASCISM

• Powerful and continuing nationalism

• Disdain for human rights.

• Identification of enemies as a unifying cause.

• Supremacy of the military.

• Rampant sexism.

• Controlled mass media.

• Obsession with national security.

• Religion and government intertwined.

• Corporate power protected.

• Labor power suppressed.

• Disdain for intellectuals and the arts.

• Obsession with crime and punishment.

• Rampant cronyism and corruption.

• Fraudulent elections.

Liz Gauthier

Eagle