‘We must embrace our past’: Clay Jenkinson speaks about Native America at Vail Symposium event

American public humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson spoke to a full crowd at the Vail Interfaith Chapel about the history and present-day implications of the Native American experience on Wednesday, June 21.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

“At one point 100 percent of America was Native, today 5.8 percent (of America is Native), and they have to work so hard to hold onto that much,” said historian Clay Jenkinson in his talk on Wednesday, June 21. Jenkinson’s talk, hosted by the Vail Symposium at the Vail Interfaith Chapel, provided a sobering yet inspiring perspective on Native Americans’ past, present and future in the United States.

The talk, entitled “Native Americans Essential Understanding: 10 Things You Should Know,” served as an introduction to the study of Native American presence in the United States. The talk included information on the resurgence of Native American people since the early 1900s, proper terminology for referring to Native Americans and Native tribes, as well as information on reservation homelands, Indian sovereignty, and water rights and access for Native people.

Jenkinson’s talk was ahead of this weekend’s Indigenous Wisdom Gathering, organized by the Tipi Raisers, and taking place in Eagle from Friday, June 23, through Monday, June 26. The first two days of the gathering will be incorporated with the Eagle Flight days celebration.

Jenkinson, an American public humanities scholar from North Dakota who travels the country speaking to people as part of his “Listening to America” project, said that he has “spent much of my life reading about, thinking about, traveling within Native American country, working with Native Americans in a range of ways.”

“I particularly feel that it is important for us non-Natives to get up to speed on what really is the situation, or some of the situation, in Indian Country.” — Clay Jenkinson, American public humanities scholar.

Why pay attention?

Jenkinson’s experience yielded an urgent need to communicate Native American experiences and history to a broader audience. “I particularly feel that it is important for us non-Natives to get up to speed on what really is the situation, or some of the situation, in Indian Country,” said Jenkinson. To emphasize the importance of focusing on Native American issues, Jenkinson quoted statistics that compared poverty rates of Native Americans with the national average: “The poverty rate for American Indians living on Indian reservations is 29.4 percent, double that of the national average,” said Jenkinson, whose slide cited the national poverty rate as 15.3 percent.

Confronting the disenfranchisement of Native Americans throughout the history of the United States can be challenging, particularly for white Americans. However, Jenkinson said, “I urge us not to get stuck in the politics of it, but to embrace the complexity of our history. We have an incredibly complex story. When Columbus got here, it was indigenous America. Now 93 percent of all land is owned by non-Natives.”

Jenkinson’s message remained consistent throughout his talk: “We have to face it. We don’t have to be righteous about it, but we do have to embrace our past.”

Proper language and action

Early in his talk, Jenkinson assisted the crowd with terminology, explaining his use behind the words he would use. “I’m going to use the word ‘Native American’ mostly, different people want different terms for this. ‘American Indian’ is fine, or ‘Mandan,’ or ‘Arapaho,’ or ‘Shoshone,’ but the term that’s usually now regarded as the best term to use is Native American. But when you talk about Indian Country, or the Bureau of Indian Affairs, we revert back,” Jenkinson said.

Jenkinson additionally addressed cultural appropriation, defining it for the crowd. “I’m an Anglo. I don’t have the right to wear headdresses, to smoke a peace pipe, to do certain things, because I haven’t earned that right, and I am taking from another culture something that I want for myself, without any exchange, without any true transaction,” he said. “It’s important that we understand why indigenous people feel this way, and it’s important that we try to be sensitive to those things.”

The delicate balance between the independent sovereignty of Native tribes and intervention by the United States government was a primary subject of Jenkinson’s talk. “There are 566 federally recognized Indian tribes in the United States, but that’s only about 85 percent of the tribes. Not all Native tribes are federally recognized. It is a real crisis for those that are not,” he said. This is because only tribes that are federally recognized are able to formally negotiate with the federal government.

Curtis’ North American Indian

Another focus of Jenkinson’s talk was photographer Edward J. Curtis, who practiced dry glass plate photography, and claimed to have produced 40,000 glass plates of Native Americans in the early 20th century. He turned this into a 20-volume, high-quality book called, “The North American Indian.” Part of Jenkinson’s current work is traveling around the country showing the plates to Native American elders and having them interpret the scenes pictured. “There’s no art historian that could do it,” Jenkinson said of the interpretations. The tribal elders are able to understand elements of the photographs that would not stand out to anyone without their cultural knowledge. Though some elders can be reluctant, “once they get on board with this and start talking, a certain magic happens,” Jenkinson said.

Jenkinson displayed a series of maps of the portion of the United States occupied by Native Americans as Native land possession dwindled over time. The black areas signify Native-possessed lands. Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Curtis’ own opinions on Native Americans prove controversial today. His project was inspired by the idea of “the vanishing Indian,” which has since been proven to be a myth. “Almost everybody around the time of 1905 or so believed that Native Americans would either disappear culturally, and be amalgamated the way Irish Americans are, and Polish Americans are, and Italian Americans are, or they would disappear altogether,” Jenkinson said.

Clearly, however, Native Americans have persisted. “At the time of Curtis, there were 225,000 Native people in this country. Now it’s over five million. There has been a marvelous resurgence of Native people in the period since,” Jenkinson said.

United States government interventions

This regeneration of Native peoples has largely occurred despite, not due to, American governmental intervention. One example of this is the 1887 Dawes Act, also known as the General Allotment Act, that broke up what was formerly commonly held reservation land into individual allotments owned by Native families, and permitted white settlers to lay claim to any land not explicitly owned by Native Americans. A repercussion of this was that reservations were no longer wholly Native terrain, an effect that continues today. “On most reservations in this country, no less than 35 percent and as much as 65 percent of land is actually owned by white people,” Jenkinson said.

Reservations operate as sovereign nation-states with their own laws, and yet are often subject to the whims of federal, state and local United States governing entities. Jenkinson discussed the controversy over the Dakota Access Pipeline as an example of this problem. The North Dakotan government, to avoid routing their oil pipeline through Bismarck after protests about potential effects on the water by Bismarck residents, moved the pipeline’s route adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux — the people who prefer to be known as the Dakota or Lakota, according to Jenkinson — reservation.

The Standing Rock tribe organized a protest that lasted from April 2016 through February 2017, and ultimately drew thousands of supporters, including Jenkinson himself. “This thing had two impacts,” Jenkinson said. “It didn’t change the pipeline; it was put exactly there. But it was a great moment for Native people, because they came from all over the country. The seven different fires of the Lakota met for the first time in more than 100 years. People went down there and saw young Native people bareback on horseback, galloping across the plains. It was a political Woodstock for Native peoples. There was enormous joy and pride. A kind of resurgence — we’re here, we are going to make our voices known. Most of the white people came away soured by this, and it divided the two cultures farther apart.”

Renaming, restoring, and reclaiming

All over the United States, including in Colorado, a reckoning is occurring over places and geological features that are named for people who brought mass death upon Native Americans. Colorado’s Mount Evans is an example of this; during his time as governor, John Evans refused to make peace with the Arapaho and Cheyenne tribes, and instructed them that there would be only war. In November 2022, the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted to rename the mountain Mount Blue Sky, but the change was delayed after they received a request from a tribal government.

On Nov. 29, 1864, the Colorado military encamped at Fort Lyons told Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders to wave a white flag and an American flag to signify they would no longer fight, and in kind the military would leave them alone. Instead, upon seeing the flags, the military waged immediate war, murdering 230 men, women, and children in what is known as the Sand Creek Massacre. Jenkinson highlighted the exhibition on the Sand Creek Massacre, at the History Colorado Center in Denver, which was organized and written entirely by members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

The renaming of Squaw Creek in Eagle County is another example of the contextualization of history leading to relabeling. The Algonquian word “squaw” is a derogatory insult, and the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board decided in 2022 to remove the word from the names of geographic locations in Colorado.

The future for Native Americans involves, according to Jenkinson, proper funding, and applied use of that funding. Jenkinson envisioned a future in which money is earmarked for “targeted reparations: language restoration, grants for young people to get higher ed and degrees, Indian health. Things that can really make a difference.”

A prime example of this language restoration, according to Jenkinson, is the possibility of reviving the Mandan language, despite there no longer being any living fluent speakers. During the last fifteen years of the last fluent Mandan speaker, Edwin Benson’s life, his speech was constantly recorded, and modern technology might be able to bring back the language. “With artificial intelligence, if you can imagine it, we may be able to construct voice and language training programs from Edwin Benson. A.I. can generate, and fill in some of the gaps, and now young people can learn Mandan,” Jenkinson said.

Younger generations of Native peoples are also winning legal battles that preceding generations were unable to wage. In the past, Jenkinson said, “Natives were very quiescent, and living in such poverty that they didn’t have a lot of options. But now, they’ve been sending their young people to get MBAs, to become nurses, to become doctors, to become lawyers, and they are coming back to the reservation world with all of these skills, and they are asserting them, and our court systems are largely siding with them, and so we are in for a very, very interesting 21st century. The solutions will not be bloody battles, of the sort that you saw at Sand Creek or Wounded Knee, these will be legal battles. Increasingly, Natives all over the country are winning those battles.”

Later this summer, on Aug. 16, Jenkinson will return to the Vail Symposium to moderate a Conversations on Controversial Issues panel called “Native Americans Now — A Path Forward with Water, Land, and Sovereignty.” This panel will include the great-grandson of Edward J. Curtis, and his wife, who are working on a project to re-catalog, in the original Curtis style of dry plate photography, the descendants of the Native people Curtis photographed in the early 1900s. In the fall, Jenkinson will beginning a years-long project of traveling throughout the United States in an Airstream trailer, in his own words, “in search of America.”