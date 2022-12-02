Weather forces cancellation of Friday’s World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek

Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the U.S. turns on his final downhill practice run Thursday on the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek. Cochran-Siegle placed in the top 10 in both practice runs. Friday's downhill was called off early by race organizers due to a challenging weather forecast.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

With snow falling and strong winds in the forecast, organizers have called off Friday’s men’s World Cup downhill on the Birds of Prey course at Beaver Creek.

The jury and organizing committee for the races made the call early Friday morning. The course and venue are closed all day for everyone while the race crew works with snowcats on the hill.

Festivities will go on as planned in Beaver Creek Village with live music, a visit from Santa and more. Athlete signings will take place throughout the village as well as planned.

Saturday’s downhill is scheduled for 10 a.m., and Sunday’s super-G is scheduled for 10 a.m. as well.