Wednesday reopening of Nottingham Lake uncertain ahead of water test results

Nottingham Lake, empty of swimmers and boaters, pictured Sunday, June 18 during its closure.

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

Town of Avon staff are uncertain whether Harry A. Nottingham Lake will reopen on Wednesday, June 21, pending the results of an E. coli water test submitted to the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District for evaluation on Tuesday. Town of Avon staff expect to receive the results of this test the morning of Wednesday, June 21.

“If the results are within acceptable limits of level of E. coli in the water, then we will reopen the lake. We will send a follow up press release at that time, and post to our social media and website. If they are not within the acceptable range, then we will continue to work with Eagle River Water with testing on a daily basis and maintain the lake closure until those levels have gone down within the acceptable limits,” said Recreation Director Michael Labagh.

The lake was initially closed on Thursday, June 15, after a routine test revealed elevated levels of E. coli in the water. The test on Thursday did not measure the amount of E. coli in the lake to be above the allowable limit of 235 organisms per one hundred milliliters of water, but as levels were higher than usual, town staff decided it was safest to close the lake to swimming. An extra test on Friday, June 16, did measure above the allowable limit, and the lake was closed completely by town officials at that time.

E. coli, a bacteria commonly associated with fecal matter, may have made its way into the water through many means. “Town staff and Eagle River Water Sanitation District, we both feel that it has been a very wet spring, and that it is likely from excessive runoff from the increased amount of rain we’ve been seeing,” Labagh said.

On Monday, June 19, the town tested the water again. The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District was closed that day for the federal holiday, but town of Avon staff submitted the water sample the morning of Tuesday, June 20, and expect to have results back the morning of Wednesday, June 21.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Last Thursday, June 15, was meant to mark the first of this year’s weekly Drop-In Open Water Swim event at Nottingham Lake, and this past Monday, June 19, would have been the first Dunk-N-Dash Aquathlon competition of the summer. Both events will resume as scheduled once the lake is deemed safe for swimmers.

“We thank the community for their patience and understanding, and we are committed to providing safe facilities for everyone in the Vail Valley, and visitors,” Labagh said.