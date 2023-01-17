 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Boneyard dog | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Boneyard dog

News News |

Been Roof
For the Vail Daily
Otis, a golden doodle, runs through fresh snow Tuesday morning to make new friends on the Boneyard Trail in Eagle. The Boneyard remains a popular trail throughout winter.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism