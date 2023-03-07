Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Closed for the season News News | 13 min ago A sign announces the closure of the Nottingham Lake ice rink Tuesday in Avon. The rink is closed for the season as warmer weather continues to melt ice and snow around the valley.Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily Trending - News Local police take to the powder for patrol Mar 6, 2023 Stars aligned for Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde over the weekend in Colorado and Norway Mar 6, 2023 Aspen Skiing Co. poaches top executive from Vail Resorts to succeed outgoing CEO Mar 3, 2023 Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eisenhower Tunnel opens to motorists Mar 5, 2023 A new deal for Vail’s $152 million redevelopment of Timber Ridge￼ Mar 6, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate