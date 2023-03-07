 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Closed for the season | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Closed for the season

A sign announces the closure of the Nottingham Lake ice rink Tuesday in Avon. The rink is closed for the season as warmer weather continues to melt ice and snow around the valley.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
