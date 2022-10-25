 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Democrats stop in Eagle | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Democrats stop in Eagle

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a campaign stop Tuesday at the Eagle Town Park in Eagle. Nine Democrats running for national, state and local seats spoke to a small crowd as part of the Colorado Democratic Party’s “Moving Colorado Forward” bus tour.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
