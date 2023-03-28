 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Grilling and chilling | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Grilling and chilling

Chris Dillmann
  

People grill and chill Tuesday at Belle's Camp atop Blue Sky Basin in Vail. The weather was warm with blue skies, perfect weather for grilling and taking in the scenery.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

