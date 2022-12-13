 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Just chilling | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Just chilling

Three river otters haul out onto the ice on the Colorado River Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly in Eagle County with more snow and wind in the forecast for Wednesday.
Rick Spitzer/Special to the Daily
