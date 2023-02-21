 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Motley krewe | VailDaily.com
From left, Bahr BQ Mike, Weston Taylor, Shannon Loup, Randy Loup, Luis Sanchez and Julie Cassidy-Rosine — collectively known as Vail’s Krewe De Lagniappe— ride up Vail Mountain on Tuesday. Shannon and Randy Loup are from Louisiana but have been coming to Vail during Mardi Gras for the past 20 years to gather on the slopes with friends in elaborate costumes and spread the Mardi Gras cheer.
Julie Cassidy-Rosine/Courtesy photo
