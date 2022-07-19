Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Paint the town

XTERRA races, Gypsum Daze, Bravo! Vail, Adventure Van Expo and More: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/15/22 XTERRA USA Championship Off-road triathletes will descend upon Nottingham Lake and the hillsides of Arrowhead and Beaver Creek for the 21st annual XTERRA USA Championship this Friday and Saturday. Avon and Beaver Creek are regular...

Pickleball community rallies for Ukraine The pickleball community in Eagle County is joining together to support the citizens of Ukraine by raising funds for Doctors Without Borders and the World Central Kitchen. Mike Kieler, the pickleball ambassador for Vail and...

Vail America Days parade returns to smaller crowds in 2022 Three years ago, 1,197 cars lined the Frontage Roads after spilling out of the parking structures. On Monday, the car count was barely a quarter of those 2019 numbers at 345.

Miss Colorado to attend Vail America Days parade Keep your eyes peeled for Miss Colorado at this year’s Vail America Days parade. Miss Savannah Cavanaugh just won the crown at the Pace Center in Parker, Colorado in June. The 25-year-old has been living...