 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Paint the town | VailDaily.com
Lauren Merrill, owner and director of the Alpine Arts Center, reloads the paint for one of her students at Tuesday's Musical Mountains Painting Class. The town of Vail Art Series classes happen weekly before the Hot Summer Nights concerts, with an activities booth as well during the shows.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
