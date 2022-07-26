 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Prize party | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Prize party

Kyle Piccola of Healthier Colorado, a nonprofit going around the state showing appreciation for our health care workers, and Sara Dembeck of Vail Health read raffle numbers during a brunch Tuesday at Vail Health Hospital for local health care workers. Plane tickets and a gift card for Airbnb were among the prizes in the raffle.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
